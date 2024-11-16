Mahindananda Aluthgamage retires after polls loss

Former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has decided to retire from politics after losing the just concluded Parliament elections.

Aluthgamage said that he respects the decision taken by the voters in his electorate.

The former Minister met his supporters in Nawalapitiya and formally announced his retirement.

Aluthgamage was a member of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in the last Parliament but decided to back Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential polls and contested under the gas cylinder at the Parliament election.

The former Minister said that the election outcome showed that the public did not require his services anymore so he has decided to retire. (Colombo Gazette)