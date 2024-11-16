Brits warned of possible threat to Jews and Muslims in Sri Lanka

By Easwaran Rutnam

British travelers to Sri Lanka have been warned, in an updated travel advice, over a possible threat to Jewish or Muslim communities.

The updated travel advice issued by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office notes that the current conflict in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories has led to heightened tensions around the world.

“Terrorist groups such as Al-Qaida and Daesh, have called on their supporters to carry out terrorist attacks in response to the conflict. The conflict could also motivate individuals to carry out attacks,” the travel advice said.

The travel advice notes that terrorist attacks could target Jewish or Muslim communities, or the interests of Israel and its allies and that attacks could also be indiscriminate and occur without warning.

The travel advice says attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreign nationals and tourists such as hotels, bars, restaurants and night clubs, beaches, tourist sites, places of worship and large public gatherings, including major events, public holidays, and religious occasions.

The travel advice recalled that on Easter Sunday in April 2019, more than 250 people, including 8 British nationals, were killed in terrorist attacks against 3 churches and 3 hotels in Sri Lanka in Colombo, Negombo and in Batticaloa. (Colombo Gazette)