Opposition Leader questions “good news” when people are suffering

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa questioned the Government’s “good news” when ordinary people are suffering.

Speaking in Parliament, Premadasa said questioned how not having three meals a day to eat can be “good news”.

He was speaking in Parliament following a speech delivered by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Opposition Leader also raised concerns on malnutrition in Sri Lanka.

The Government has been promoting the “good news” over the deal Sri Lanka reached with its bilateral creditors to restructure its debt. (Colombo Gazette)