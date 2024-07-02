Maldives President wants qualified teachers from Sri Lanka

Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu has expressed interest in recruiting qualified teachers from Sri Lanka.

He expressed his desire to seek additional support in the field of education from Sri Lanka.

The High Commissioner Sri Lanka to the Maldives, Pelpolage Ranga Sujeewa Goonawardena, presented his Letters of Credence to the Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, at a ceremony held at the President’s Office in the Maldives.

The High Commissioner was escorted to the President’s Office from the Republic Square in a cultural procession “Haiykolhu” with Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) Drum and Trumpet Band.

The High Commissioner presented his Letters of Credence to the President, who accepted it and welcomed him as the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the Maldives.

Following the presentation, the President and High Commissioner discussed enhancing cooperation between the Maldives and Sri Lanka, including in investment promotion and strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries, including in education and health. The President expressed his desire to seek additional support in the field of education, with a particular emphasis on recruiting qualified teachers to the Maldives.

Diplomatic Relations between the Maldives and Sri Lanka was established on 26th July 1965. (Colombo Gazette)