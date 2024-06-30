Yaki Maki & Bento at Tenku, Colombo’s premier Japanese restaurant

Embark on a celebration of Japanese culinary tradition at Tenku, renowned for its meticulous craftsmanship and exquisite taste. Located at The Kingsbury, Colombo, Tenku invites guests to savour two unique and distinct dining experiences: Yaki Maki and Bento.

Available daily, Yaki Maki at Tenku combines the artistry of sushi-making with the comforting warmth of Japanese grilled cuisine. Featuring a harmonious blend of tender seafood, meat and crisp vegetables wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice, Yaki Maki undergoes a transformation on the grill, crisping the exterior while infusing the fillings with a subtle smokiness and a fascinating contrast of textures. Served with savoury sauces and garnishes such as teriyaki, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, or spring onions, Yaki Maki promises a flavoursome journey into Japanese culinary craftsmanship.

Join us for lunch from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. or dinner from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., priced at LKR 6,000 nett per person from Sundays to Fridays. Elevate your Saturdays with our special Limitless Yaki Maki offer, enjoying unlimited servings for LKR 7,500 nett per person.

Experience sophistication and flavour in every box with Tenku’s Bento offerings. The Tenku Bento box is a Japanese lunchtime treasure chest, packed with an array of delicious surprises. It’s a compact feast that typically includes a variety of treats such as sushi rolls, tempura, teriyaki chicken, or grilled fish, all neatly arranged alongside pickled vegetables, steamed rice, and dessert.

Each compartment of our Bento box offers a different delicacy, ensuring every bite is an exploration of flavours and textures. Whether it’s the Tori Teriyaki Bento, Yaki Sakana Bento, or the indulgent Rock Shrimp Bento, Tenku offers a variety of options to suit every palate.

Available daily from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Bento boxes start from LKR 4,000 nett onwards, promising a delectable journey through Japan’s diverse flavours.

Embark on an unparalleled journey into Japanese culinary tradition at Tenku today!

For Reservations +94 112 421 221.