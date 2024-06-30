Number of fishermen dead after consuming mysterious liquid rises to 5

The number of fishermen dead after consuming a mysterious liquid from a bottle found floating in the sea off Tangalle has risen to five.

The Navy said that six fishermen from the Tangalle Fisheries Harbour, who were on a multi-day fishing voyage, fell critically ill after consuming a liquid from a bottle they found floating in the sea.

Three of the fishermen had died, the Navy said, while another two passed away later.

The Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources had sent a request to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) Colombo at the Navy Headquarters to help rescue the fishermen.

The Navy promptly responded to the request, with MRCC Colombo coordinating efforts to alert ships in the vicinity.

Additionally, a Navy doctor offered medical advice to the fishermen remotely through communication equipment. (Colombo Gazette)