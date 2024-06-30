Kanchana says several SLPP MPs have decided to back Ranil

Minister Kanchana Wijesekera says he and a few Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs have decided to back Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential elections.

Speaking at the “Ekwa Jayagamu” public rally in Matara, Wijesekera said that SLPP MPs and Ministers Dr. Ramesh Pathirana, Prasanna Ranatunga, Ali Sabry and MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage will be backing Wickremesinghe at the election.

Wijesekera said that he is confident the SLPP leadership will also support Wickremesinghe at the polls.

The Minister said that there are some SLPP MPs who feel otherwise but he is still confident the SLPP leadership will put the country first.

“What is important to us is not the party colors but the national flag,” Wijesekera said.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe also attended the Matara rally.

Meanwhile, Prasanna Ranatunga said that the country wants Wickremesinghe to continue as President.

However, he said Wickremesinghe has not yet decided if he will contest at the election. (Colombo Gazette)