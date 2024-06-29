US Deputy Assistant Secretary to visit Sri Lanka

US Department of the Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) for Asia Robert Kaproth is to visit Sri Lanka next week.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung said she looks forward to welcoming Kaproth back to Sri Lanka.

Shwe said the official will meet with Government officials, think tanks, and financial sector leaders.

“DAS Kaproth’s visit underscores U.S. commitment to supporting Sri Lanka during this crucial period,” the US Ambassador said.

She noted that as Sri Lanka works to build its economic recovery and resilience, deepening reforms that encourage transparency, accountability, and sustainability in Government, economic, and financial sectors is vital. (Colombo Gazette)