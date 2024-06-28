President expects Sri Lanka to benefit from Fonseka’s services in future

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says he expects Sri Lanka to benefit from the services of Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka in the future.

He expressed these views at the the launch of the book “The Army Commander’s Promise to the Nation – I will not leave this war to the next Army Commander,” authored by Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, former Army Commander at Nelum Pokuna Theatre, Colombo, Friday.

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka presented the first copy of his book to the President.

Acknowledging Sarath Fonseka’s service as a former Army Commander, the President highlighted his capability to continue contributing significantly to the country’s future, despite overcoming the challenges of war and politics.

“As a Government, we had the privilege to harness Mr. Sarath Fonseka’s expertise and capabilities. He embodies resilience, whether on the battlefield or in politics, never backing down from a challenge. His dedication to serving the country remains steadfast. As the saying goes, ‘Old soldiers never die, they simply fade away. In this instance he won’t fade away either, so he is still there. Therefore, I anticipate that the country will have the opportunity to benefit from his services in the future,” the President said.

The President noted that during the Good Governance administration, they deliberated with President Maithripala Sirisena and decided to confer upon Fonseka the prestigious title of Field Marshal, which he deemed worthy and accepted.

Meanwhile, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka said that the victory in the war was made possible by the immense dedication of the war heroes, many of whom sacrificed their lives for our country.

“Countless others were left disabled. I extend my utmost respect to all the families of these war heroes, who made such sacrifices for the future of our children and for peace in our nation,” Fonseka said.

He said that during his tenure as Army Commander, there was widespread belief that a political solution was necessary to end the war.

“Initially, security personnel were disheartened, but we ultimately achieved victory in the thirty-year conflict. This victory could not have been attained without the blood, sweat, and unwavering dedication of our soldiers. After the war, I have doubts whether the former rulers truly appreciated the sacrifices made by our war heroes and the people of this country,” he said.

The event was attended by various religious leaders led by the Maha Sangha, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, Member of Parliament Vajira Abeywardena, former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, a group of ministers, Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake, government officials, Ambassadors, High Commissioners, former Army Chiefs, Mrs. Anoma Fonseka and family members, and invited guests. (Colombo Gazette)