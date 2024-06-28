Over 130 Indians linked to online financial scam arrested in Sri Lanka

Over 130 Indians linked to a major online financial scam have been arrested in Sri Lanka.

The Police said that 137 Indians were arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The Indians, arrested from several parts of the country, are part of a major organised online financial scam.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa said that a large stock of mobile phones and laptops were also seized.

According to the Police 158 mobile phones, 16 laptops, and 60 desktop computers were seized from the Indians. (Colombo Gazette)