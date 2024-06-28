Mahinda holds talks with Chinese Vice Minister in Beijing

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had talks with China’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sun Weidon, in Beijing.

Rajapaksa, who is in China on an official visit, appreciate China’s unwavering support for Sri Lanka.

“Glad to meet Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong in Beijing today. Appreciate China’s unwavering support and our strong partnership under the Belt and Road Initiative. Looking forward to further collaboration for Sri Lanka’s development,” Rajapaksa said on X.

Rajapaksa, the leader of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has a close relationship with China. (Colombo Gazette)