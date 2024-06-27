Probe to be launched into cause of floods in Colombo

Senior Adviser to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff, Sagala Ratnayaka, has been directed to investigate the causes of the recent flooding in the Colombo district.

He has also instructed that reports be collected from all Grama Niladhari Divisions in the Colombo district and directed the Divisional Secretaries to prepare a preliminary report based on these findings and submit it to the Presidential Secretariat within two weeks.

He also announced plans to consult with the heads of relevant institutions to develop immediate strategies to address the identified issues.

These announcements were made during a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat. The meeting, attended by the heads of various line agencies, aimed to identify the causes of the recent flooding in the Colombo district due to adverse weather conditions and to formulate appropriate solutions.

Ratnayaka stated that President Ranil Wickremesinghe, along with political representatives from the affected areas, surveyed the flood-damaged areas in the Colombo district. It was determined that both natural causes and irregular human activities caused to the flooding.

Consequently, President Wickremesinghe has instructed the preparation of short-term, medium-term, and long-term programs to prevent future floods, he added.

Member of Parliament Premanath C. Dolawatta, Secretary of the Ministry of Water Supply A.C.M. Nafeel, heads of relevant institutions, and a group of residents from the areas affected by the floods in the Colombo district also participated in this event. (Colombo Gazette)