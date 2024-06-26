Starvation being used as a weapon of war in Sudan

Over 25 million civilians in Sudan and fleeing Sudan are being starved and require urgent humanitarian assistance because of the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

However, humanitarian aid is being blocked and the harvest season has been disrupted due to the armed conflict, making widespread famine imminent in the coming months, UN experts warned today.

“Both the SAF and the RSF are using food as a weapon and starving civilians,” the experts said.

After years of protracted crisis, in April 2023 fierce fighting broke out between the SAF and the RSF initially in the capital Khartoum, but quickly expanded across the country. Over the last year, the fighting has displaced over 9 million people within and outside Sudan, disproportionately affecting women and children.

The ongoing siege in El-Fasher has left hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped, suffering from severe hunger and thirst due to a lack of food and water.

“The extent of hunger and displacement we see in Sudan today is unprecedented and never witnessed before,” the experts said. “The SAF and RSF must stop blocking, looting and exploiting humanitarian assistance.”

People in Sudan had locally organised emergency response rooms and other community-based mutual aid groups, providing vital support and solidarity to thousands of families. Their efforts are hampered by unprecedented violence and targeted attacks on civil society and local responders, with dozens of activists and local volunteers arrested, threatened and prosecuted in recent weeks.

“The deliberate targeting of humanitarian workers and local volunteers has undermined aid operations, putting millions of people at further risk of starvation,” the experts said. “Local responders are risking their health and lives and working across battle lines.”

In 2019, people in Sudan sought a civilian government and recognition of their human rights through peaceful revolution. Their hopes were crushed by a coup and the current conflict – which is fuelled by external actors.

“Foreign governments providing financial and military support to both parties in this conflict are complicit in starvation, crimes against humanity and war crimes.” the experts stated.

Despite pledges from the donor community, funding for the humanitarian response plan remains low and insufficient to meet current needs. International donors and governments have been reluctant to support local efforts of humanitarian assistance.

“The UN and international donors must recognise the limits of traditional international humanitarian relief in the context of Sudan and be more creative by devoting more support to humanitarian organisations working locally,” the experts said. “Despite challenges, community mutual aid initiatives are currently leading food delivery efforts, particularly through emergency response rooms, that serve millions of meals daily,” they noted.

The experts called on parties to the conflict to agree to an immediate ceasefire and inclusive political negotiations. The international community must increase funding with flexible terms to support local civil society initiatives and increase pressure on parties to the conflict to ensure unrestricted access for aid delivery and urge them to cease attacks, arrests, movement restrictions, and killings of local responders, they said.

“The dire situation in Sudan needs greater visibility and accelerated humanitarian action,” he said. “It is imperative that the UN, international donors, and States accelerate efforts to alleviate the suffering of millions of Sudanese facing famine.”