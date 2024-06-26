Sri Lanka committed to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040

Sri Lanka is committed to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tharaka Balasuriya said.

Balasuriya led the Sri Lanka delegation to the 19th Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) in Tehran, the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The 19th Meeting of the Ministers was inaugurated by the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Ali Bagheri.

In his statement, State Minister Balasuriya stated that Sri Lanka is committed to working with ACD member states to enhance trade relations, investment opportunities and economic integration. He also stated that by leveraging each nation’s strengths and resources, the ACD can collectively achieve sustainable growth and development.

He further stated that the establishment of free trade agreements and regional economic partnerships will pave the way for a more prosperous and resilient Asia

The State Minister pointed out that the rapid advancements in technology and science present unprecedented opportunities for collaboration. He noted that Sri Lanka is eager to engage in joint research and development initiatives, particularly in areas such as information technology, biotechnology and renewable energy. By sharing knowledge and expertise, he stated, the ACD can address common challenges and drive innovation that benefits all member states.

Drawing attention to Sri Lanka’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040 State Minister Balasuriya observed that Sri Lanka is also the first country in Asia to incorporate the global objective of zero carbon emissions into its national policy.

He affirmed Sri Lanka’s dedication to the vision of an enhanced Asian community through the Asia Cooperation Dialogue and added that Sri Lanka stands with fellow nations in recognizing the importance of enhancing cooperation to foster a more unified and prosperous Asian community.

On the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting, State Minister Balasuriya held bilateral discussions with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko and discussed issues of mutual importance including his forthcoming visit to Moscow this week.

He also met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister of the Union of the Myanmar Than Swe, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand Maris Sangiampongsa and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal Narayan Kaji Shrestha Prakash and discussed the matters of mutual interest. (Colombo Gazette)