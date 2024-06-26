Mini-war breaks out between Police and teachers in Colombo

A mini-war broke out between the Police and teachers in Colombo with the Police firing tear gas and water to disperse the protesting teachers.

The Police obtained a court order preventing the protesters from entering some roads in Fort or engaging in any violence.

However, the large number of teachers and principals who engaged in the protest insisted that the protest was peaceful. The protest was staged over salary anomalies.

The military was deployed as the protest grew in numbers and the crowd gathered near the Lotus roundabout in Fort, Colombo.

The protesters and the Police and military clashed and the Police later fired tear gas and water to disperse the crowd. (Colombo Gazette)