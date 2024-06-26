Mahela Jayawardena resigns as Consultant Coach of SLC

Mahela Jayawardena, who served as the Consultant Coach of the Sri Lanka Cricket team tendered his resignation with immediate effect.

Sri Lanka Cricket said that during his tenure Jayawardena helped implement significant changes to the structure of the national team ecosystem and the High-Performance Center.

Sri Lanka Cricket wished Mahela Jayawardena all the best in his future endeavors and thanked him for the services he rendered during his tenure.

Jayawardena’s resignation follows Sri Lanka’s dismal performance at the just concluded T20 Cricket World Cup in the US. (Colombo Gazette)