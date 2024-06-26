Indian fishermen accused of committing murder in Sri Lanka

Indian fishermen have been accused of committing murder in Sri Lanka, following the death of a Navy sailor on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the Dikovita Fisheries Harbour, Wednesday, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, said that the Indian fishermen who attempted to evade arrest on Monday, behaved in a manner that resulted in the “murder”of the Navy sailor.

A Sri Lanka Navy sailor was killed in the incident involving Indian fishermen off Jaffna on Monday.

The Sri Lanka Navy said the incident occurred when an attempt was made to arrest Indians poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The sailor from the Navy Special Boat Squadron sustained critical injuries due to the aggressive maneuvers of an Indian trawler, resisting arrest.

The sailor succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital.

According to the Navy, the Fast Attack Craft of the Navy also sustained significant damage due to the aggressive maneuvers of the trawler.

The Navy said that the Indian trawler was seized and 10 Indian fishermen were arrested.

The trawler was brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and the fishermen were handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings. (Colombo Gazette)