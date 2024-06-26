Ceylon Petroleum Corporation refinery to be a separate entity

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) refinery is to be made into a separate entity, Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

He said that under the CPC restructuring plan, the CPC owned refinery will be set up as a separate Government owned and operated entity.

The new entity will look to attract and raise necessary investments for improving the fuel quality, efficiency, capacity and lowering the cost.

Wijesekera said the CPC’s current approved carder and salary structure will also be revised and digital platforms will be introduced for multiple functions and services.

A discussion on the timeline and process for implementing the reforms took place with the senior management of CPC and refinery. (Colombo Gazette)