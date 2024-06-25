Government pledges full support for Bohra conference

The Government has assured its fullest support for the Bohra conference to be held in Colombo.

Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, instructed the relevant officials to provide maximum support for the successful organization of the Bohra community’s spiritual conference and annual convention in Sri Lanka.

These instructions were given during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat regarding the upcoming Bohra conference and convention.

The Bohra conference and convention is scheduled to take place from July 7th to 16th at the Bambalapitiya Bohra Mosque and the Sri Lanka Convention and Convention Centre, coinciding with the Bohra community’s spiritual conference in Karachi, Pakistan.

Approximately fifteen thousand members of the Bohra community from various countries, including India, are expected to attend this event in Sri Lanka. Consequently, extensive discussions were held regarding the provision of all necessary infrastructures, including airport facilities.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs President’s Counsel Ali Sabri, Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva, as well as representatives from Sri Lanka Customs, the Immigration Department, Colombo Municipal Council, Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, Sri Lanka Police, and the Department of Muslim Religious Affairs, among others. (Colombo Gazette)