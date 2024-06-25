Fonseka and Champika deny claims of joining Cabinet

Former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka and MP Champika Ranawaka denied claims that they will be joining the Government of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Sources close to Fonseka told Colombo Gazette that contrary to speculation the former Army Commander will be contesting the Presidential elections.

Fonseka is expected to announce his decision to run for President early next month.

There were reports that Fonseka and Ranawaka will be appointed Cabinet Ministers.

However, sources insisted that Fonseka will not back any candidate or join any Government.

Fonseka will obtain the support of politicians and academics and contest at the next Presidential elections.

Meanwhile, Champika Ranawaka said that he is also not joining the Cabinet of Ranil Wickremesinghe.

In a post on his Facebook, Ranawaka said the claims are baseless. (Colombo Gazette)