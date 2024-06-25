Australia out as Afghanistan enter T20 World Cup semi-finals

Afghanistan is through to the T20 World Cup semi-finals after winning a wild rain affected game against Bangladesh that knocked Australia out.

In a game that featured multiple rain delays and questionable delaying tactics, Afghanistan scored 5/115 off their 20 overs and Bangladesh were set a target of 114 runs from 19 overs under the Duckworth Lewis method.

In a thrilling run chase, Afghanistan bowled Bangladesh out for 105 with just seven balls remaining to win their second Super 8 game and leapfrog Australia in the Group 1 standings.

Talismanic legspinner Rashid Khan finished with figures of 4/23, leading another superb bowling display from his side.

The result means Afghanistan will play South Africa in the first semi-final on Thursday, before India take on England in a blockbuster semi on Friday.

Australia has been knocked out in the group stage in consecutive T20 World Cups and their quest to hold every men’s and women’s trophy in world cricket is over.

But Afghanistan’s win was overshadowed by some time delaying tactics that bordered on blatant cheating, as they looked to book their spot in the semis on net run rate in case rain robbed them of the chance to bowl Bangladesh out.

Midway through Bangladesh’s rain affected innings, Afghanistan led by two runs under the DLS system when rain started to fall again after 11.4 overs.

Noticing the rain, Afghanistan coach and former England international Jonathan Trott gestured to his players to slow down, clearly hoping play would be stopped before another ball could be bowled.

At that stage if play could not continue, Afghanistan would have advanced to the semi-finals over Australia.

Viewers and cricket fans were having none of it.

“Oh no no no, sorry. You can’t have this,” Simon Doull said in commentary.

“I’m not accepting that.

“Even Rashid (Khan) doesn’t like it.

“It’s just delay tactics. I get it but I don’t like that at all. It is unacceptable.

“They might have gone off anyway for the rain but that’s not a good look.

“I know the Euros are going on in football, you’d be better off there.”

When Gulbadin claimed the wicket of Tanzim Hasan Sakib moments later, Doull quipped: “Gulbadin, paper hamstrings but a golden arm.”

Australian spinner Adam Zampa described Gulbadin’s injury as “the old rainstring”.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan wrote on X: “Spirit of cricket is alive & kicking …”

Code Sports’ Daniel Cherny said: “This is epically farcical.

“The Test season 4 should just be footage of the Aussie boys on the piss watching this game.”

Cricket broadcaster Geoff Lemon posted: “Gulbadin Naib, the Luis Suarez of cricket.”