Top Australian university Flinders to establish offshore campus in Sri Lanka

Top Australian university Flinders University is to establish an offshore campus in Sri Lanka.

Professor Colin Stirling, Vice Chancellor of Flinders University, met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe for the final round of discussions.

The new campus aims to meet the regional demand for higher education, offering undergraduate and postgraduate degrees and pathway programs in various fields, including Engineering, Information Technology, Business Studies/Management, Finance, Marketing, and Medicine.

Flinders University’s presence in Sri Lanka is expected to significantly enhance the country’s educational offerings and provide local students with greater access to world-class education.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized the Government’s commitment to creating the most advanced, future-focused educational system in South Asia.

He highlighted that education remains the nation’s greatest asset and that the government has prioritized funding for education and integrating new technology despite economic challenges.

President’s Director of International Affairs Dinouk Colombage, Chairman of Gateway International School Group Dr. Harsha Alles, Aravinda de Silva and others attended the event. (Colombo Gazette)