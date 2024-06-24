Sri Lanka to bring Ed Sheeran and bost entertainment in Colombo

Sri Lanka is in talks to bring Ed Sheeran to perform in Colombo and bost entertainment in the city.

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said that organisers are in talks to bring the Grammy award winning singer to Colombo in January or February next year.

He also noted that plans are underway to convert the Galle Face area into an entertainment hub.

The Minister said that most tourists travel out of Colombo for entertainment.

In addition to having the highest-grossing concert tour and being one of the world’s best-selling music artists with more than 150 million records sold, Sheeran has received a number of awards.

He had received four Grammy Awards (including Song of the Year in 2016 for “Thinking Out Loud”), five Brit Awards (including British Male Solo Artist in 2015), and six Billboard Music Awards (including Top Artist in 2018).

In 2015 and 2018, he received the Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors. (Colombo Gazette)