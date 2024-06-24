Fonseka says he is ready to take on any challenge

Former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka says he is willing to take on any challenge on behalf of Sri Lanka.

The announcement comes as his party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), prepares to take disciplinary action against Fonseka.

“The time has come for Sri Lanka to move ahead in the right political direction…..I am willing to take on any challenge on behalf of our motherland,” Fonseka said on X.

Fonseka also said that Sri Lanka will be going in for presidential elections in a few months and the time has come for Sri Lanka to choose a leader who has the political will to expose and take action against corruption.

“Till date no leader has done so. I am confident that at this upcoming presidential election the people will have an opportunity to choose such a leader,” he said.

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka is expected to contest for Presidency at the upcoming Presidential election.

Sources close to Fonseka said that the current Chairman of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will make a formal announcement soon.

Fonseka is to contest as an independent candidate instead of joining forces with any political party. (Colombo Gazette)