Sri Lanka hails UK decision to maintain ban on LTTE

Sri Lanka has hailed the decision by the United Kingdom (UK) to maintain the ban on the LTTE.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said that the UK proscribed organisation appeals commission, a independent court set up by Parliament, headed by a high court judge and two retired senior diplomats, ruled against deproscribing the LTTE.

He said the UK will continue to maintain the proscription on the LTTE.

The Minister noted that the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) who support the creation of an independent Tamil state in north-east Sri Lanka applied to the UK to lift its ban on the LTTE.

“The TGTE is not proscribed in the United Kingdom as it seeks to pursue their political and ideological objectives through non- violent means,” the Minister said on X.

The Foreign Minister said the LTTE international network’s approach and strategy is to get foreign governments to deprescribe the LTTE so that they could revive the organisation. (Colombo Gazette)