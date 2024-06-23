Bus crashes into three-wheeler killing two people

A bus crashed into a three-wheeler in Thalawa along the Anuradhapura-Padeniya road killing two people and injuring two others.

The bus was heading towards Jaffna from Ratnapura when it crashed into the three-wheeler which was heading to Thalawa from Anuradhapura.

The Police said that a 24-year-old youth and a 19-year-old were killed in the accident.

According to the Police, the three-wheeler lost control and crossed to the opposite side of the road and crashed into the bus head-on.

Hospital authorities said that one of the two people injured in the accident was in serious condition. (Colombo Gazette)