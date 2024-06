World Volkswagen Day 2024 was a resounding success, uniting over 60 VW enthusiasts in a rally that celebrated the timeless spirit of the Volkswagen Beetle.

The organisers thanked the VW Owners’ Club, Legends 96.6 and BMICH for their invaluable support in making this unforgettable event possible!

The rally began at BMICH and concluded at the Mount Lavinia Hotel.