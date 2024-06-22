The Body Shop Sri Lanka holds its first Fragrance Carnival

The Body Shop Sri Lanka recently held its first Fragrance Carnival at The Body Shop store located in Colombo City Centre.

Themed around fragrance, the Fragrance Carnival featured expert tips on all things perfume. It also included fun games and VIP goodie bags for influencers. From layering perfumes and choosing fragrance families to how to pick a fragrance that suits you, customers were able to engage with experts who could guide, and educate on-ground visitors, and helped them expand their fragrance knowledge.

With 100% vegan product formulations across all ranges including skincare, body care, haircare, makeup and fragrance, The Body Shop’s fragrance collection was the highlight of the event, featuring their iconic Musk collection – a signature scent since its debut in 1981. Updated with sustainable packaging and complementary scents for layering and personalization, this vegan product now includes new additions to the Musk family. Inspired by floral elements, Body Shop’s Full Flowers range draws inspiration from the whole flower – this collection is crafted by blending notes of soft petals, green leaves, woody stems, juicy fruits and sweet resin. A unique feature is that as the day goes on, these fragrances evolve, delicately revealing each of their features, one by one. The Full Flowers range features scents such as iris, ylang ylang, orange blossom and rose.

Body Shop’s Choice Collection is designed for daily wear and is a new collection of empowering and uplifting vegan scents made for every mood. The collection invites the wearer to choose their scent based on their mood – whether they are happy, calm, free, vibrant or slightly rebellious – there is a scent designed for every mood.