Thai PM Srettha defends visit to Sri Lanka and other countries

Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin defended his visit to Sri Lanka and other countries during his first 10 months as leader of the Southeast Asian nation.

According to Reuters, the real estate tycoon and political newcomer who became Prime Minister in August last year made 15 overseas visits and pledged a two-month halt in March in response to public criticism.

“Some of these visits are not avoidable,” Reuters quoted him as saying, Saturday, referring to those for official meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as to China and Japan, while a third was to Sri Lanka to sign a free trade pact.

Other visits aimed to draw trade and investment, said Srettha, nicknamed Thailand’s salesman, who has often spoken of his goal of luring more foreign investment to the country.

“It’s necessary to go,” he said in the remarks recorded in advance, according to Reuters.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited Sri Lanka in February and co-chaired the signing ceremony of three documents with President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo.

he documents are the Thailand-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (FTA), New Air Services Agreement between Thailand and Sri Lanka; Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Gem and Jewellery Research and Training Institute of Sri Lanka and the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand. (Colombo Gazette)