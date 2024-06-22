Senior Indian journalist who covered Sri Lankan war passed away

Senior Indian journalist B. Muralidhar Reddy, who covered the Sri Lankan war, passed away.

The Hindu newspaper reported that Reddy, who worked for nearly three decades in The Hindu’s Delhi Bureau and served as the newspaper’s Pakistan and Sri Lanka correspondent, passed away at a Delhi hospital on Saturday night after battling multiple health complications.

A widely respected journalist, Reddy, 64, started off as a city reporter when The Hindu launched its Delhi edition in the 1980s. As a political correspondent, he covered many major events for the newspaper. He also reported the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992.

During the last stages of the Sri Lanka war Muralidhar Reddy was based in Colombo and covered the conflict. (Colombo Gazette)