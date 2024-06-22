Pillayan decides to support Ranil at Presidential Elections

State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, leader of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal (TMVP) party, expressed solidarity and confirmed his party’s support for President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the upcoming presidential elections.

This declaration came in a meeting held, Saturday, at the TMVP party headquarters in Batticaloa between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and TMVP party members.

During the meeting, Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan expressed his party’s commitment to support President Wickremesinghe’s agenda for the development of the Eastern Province.

He emphasized that backing the President’s plans would provide opportunities for the people of the East, particularly those reliant on agriculture, to achieve economic self-sufficiency.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe reciprocated by highlighting his vision to not only bolster the country’s economy but also to address longstanding ethnic issues comprehensively.

The President stressed the importance of unity towards achieving these goals and affirmed his commitment to spearhead the holistic development of the Eastern Province over the next five years.

“Today marks a significant day that will undoubtedly shape the destiny and future development of the Tamil people in the Eastern Province. The economy of the Eastern Province, including the Batticaloa district, relies heavily on agriculture and fishing. To foster its economic growth, we are uniting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has a comprehensive plan for the province’s development. We pledge our cooperation with him in this endeavour,” Pillayan said.

Pillayan said the President advocates for empowering the Provincial Council to address the issues faced by the Tamil people effectively.

“We look forward to the President implementing these solutions in the future. It is our duty to provide the necessary support to ensure these solutions are implemented successfully.

Despite economic challenges, he has taken decisive steps to allocate necessary funds for road development projects in the Batticaloa district, and we extend our gratitude for his commitment,” Pillayan said.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickramasinghe also attended a gathering at the residence of State Minister S. Viyalendran, the leader of the MTK. (Colombo Gazette)