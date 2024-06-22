International Day of Yoga marked in Sri Lanka

International Day of Yoga (IDY) was marked by the High Commission of India and its cultural arm- Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre at the iconic Galle Face Green, Saturday.

The theme for 10th edition of IDY ‘Yoga For Self and Society’ was personified with coming together of hundreds of yoga enthusiasts this morning.

High Commissioner of India Sri Santosh Jha joined the yoga event with special guests, Hon. Dr. Susil Premajayantha, Minister of Education; Hon. (Dr.) Wijeyadasa Rajapaksha, Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms; Hon. Mr. Ali Sabry, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake, Chief of Staff Navy; Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Governor of Central Bank of Sri Lanka and other senior dignitaries.

The event at Galle Face Green commenced with prayers by the Chief Priest of the Parama Dhamma Chethiya Pirivena in Ratmalana Most Venerable Dr Maitape Wimalasera Maha Thera, invoking the blessings of the Buddha for overall wellbeing of everyone. Experts from 25 eminent Yoga institutes of Sri Lanka and India conducted a rejuvenating session of Yoga and Meditation. The children from Mayurapathy Sri Bhadrakali Temple presented an Advanced Yoga Performance.

The yoga session at Galle Face Green concluded the 10-day Yoga Mahotsav organised by SVCC across the country. This was in addition to the yoga events organized by Consulates in Hambantota and Jaffna, and the Assistant High Commission in Kandy. In all, approximately 100 events were organised with a series of these being held in the backdrop of iconic locations in Sri Lanka. Some of the marquee locations included Colombo National Museum, Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi, Sigiriya, Ravana Falls, Seetha Amman Temple, Delft Island, Gregory Lake, Galle Fort, Jaffna Fort, Dondra lighthouse amongst others. The events were supported by Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Aviation of Government of Sri Lanka.

It may be recalled that the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution, piloted by India in 2014, proclaiming June 21 each year as the ‘International Day of Yoga’. The resolution was supported by more than 170 countries, with Sri Lanka being one of the co-sponsors of the resolution. (Colombo Gazette)