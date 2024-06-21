Over 200 prisoners freed to mark Poson Poya

Over 200 prisoners were freed to mark Poson Poya day in Sri Lanka, the Prisons Department said.

Accordingly, 289 inmates from prisons across the island were freed under a special pardon granted by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Prisons Department said that the inmates freed had been jailed for minor offenses.

A brief ceremony was held as the Prisons Department freed 263 male inmates and 06 females.

Prisoners serving time for minor offenses are freed on special occasions in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)