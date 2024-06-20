Fonseka launches indirect assault on Sajith in Parliament

Former Army Commander and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Chairman Sarath Fonseka launched an indirect assault on Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa in Parliament, Thursday.

Fonseka said that there was an attempt by the opposition to prevent him from speaking in Parliament.

The Former Army Commander said that when he sought time to speak in Parliament, he was asked by the Chief Opposition Whip if he will support Premadasa at the elections.

He said he was also told by the Chief Opposition Whip not to give him time to speak.

Fonseka said that he was eventually given time to speak with State support.

He said that he is in Parliament as a public representative.

Fonseka said that one person in the opposition speaks for 30 minutes at every Parliament session.

The Former Army Commander said that Parliament must have a new system in place to ensure all MPs get time to speak and not only if they support an individual.

He also noted that one cannot be a Presidential candidate purely because he is a party leader or a son of a former President.

Fonseka urged the public to be wise when deciding who their next President will be. (Colombo Gazette)