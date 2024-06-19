Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya released from case

Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya and the owner of the ‘SL VLOG’ YouTube channel Bruno Divakara were released by court from the case over allegedly making statements against Buddhism.

Edirisooriya was arrested in May last year for allegedly making comments disrespectful to Buddhism.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had received a complaint against Nathasha Edirisooriya, accusing her of insulting Buddhism, and Christianity during a stand-up comedy show.

The owner of the YouTube channel SL VLOG, Bruno Divakara, was also arrested and remanded for publishing and promoting a video by Nathasha Edirisooriya.

Divakara was however granted bail while Edirisooriya was also later granted bail. (Colombo Gazette)