Nimal Siripala elected as SLFP Chairman by CBK group

Nimal Siripala de Silva was elected as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) by the group led by former President Chandrika Kumaratunga.

Minister Duminda Dissanayake was elected as the SLFP General Secretary.

In April the group appointed Nimal Siripala de Silva as the Acting Chairman of the SLFP.

The appointment was made at a special SLFP politburo meeting held without the participation of SLFP leader Maithripala Sirisena.

The meeting was held at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute and was attended by former President Chandrika Kumaratunga.

Kumaratunga had also obtained an interim injunction preventing Maithripala Sirisena from functioning as the Chairman of the SLFP. (Colombo Gazette)