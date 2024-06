A minor tremor was reported off Vavuniya, Tuesday night, the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB) said.

The tremor measured 2.3 on the Richter scale and there were no reports of any damage.

The tremor was recorded at the seismic stations at Pallekele, Mahakanadarawa and Hakmana.

However, the GSMB said there was no threat of a major earthquake to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)