Jihad Without Borders: Pakistan’s Role in Furthering Global Jihad

The recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, alongside the unwavering support from some D8 nations to Islamist groups, underscore a disturbing convergence towards a common and dangerous goal: global jihad. India must prioritize its internal security and adopt an “inward first” approach to safeguard against this looming threat.

The three recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir starkly remind us that the fight against terrorism is far from over. Despite concerted efforts to establish peace, the situation in Kashmir remains fragile, primarily due to Pakistan’s persistent role in fostering and promoting terrorism in the region.

The Reasi attack on Sunday was particularly harrowing, with terrorists targeting a bus full of pilgrims, causing it to plunge into a gorge. This attack, which resulted in the death of at least ten civilians and left many others injured, highlights the sinister hand of Pakistan behind such acts of terror. Initial investigations point to Pakistan’s involvement, reinforcing the need for India to remain vigilant and proactive in its security measures.

Recent developments in West Asia, notably Israel’s stern stance against Hamas, have invigorated Islamist elements globally, posing a significant threat to India’s security. Pakistan remains the epicenter of anti-India activities in the region, promoting cross-border terrorism through its intelligence agency, ISI, and supporting terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. Alarmingly, Pakistan has extended its influence into other countries, including Bangladesh and Nepal, to propagate anti-India activities.

The internal situation in Bangladesh is increasingly volatile. Despite historical ties and significant Indian investments in infrastructure, anti-India sentiment is on the rise. Extremist propaganda, as espoused by ISIS-K’s Voice of Khorasan, advocates for the establishment of a caliphate in Bangladesh, contributing to the boycott of Indian goods in Dhaka. These developments highlight the fragility of India-Bangladesh relations and the need for strategic engagement at multiple levels.

In the Maldives, radical factions continue to spread anti-Indian propaganda, undermining New Delhi’s efforts to foster friendly relations through development initiatives. Similarly, Turkey’s open support for Pakistan and its anti-India foreign policy, particularly regarding Jammu and Kashmir, further complicates India’s regional security landscape.

India must fortify its ‘Neighbourhood-First’ policy by reassessing and strengthening its regional strategies. Engaging in high-level dialogues, fostering grassroots connectivity, and ensuring bipartisan support for regional partnerships are crucial steps. The relationship with Bangladesh, exemplified by the rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina, must be nurtured and expanded beyond political interactions to include people-to-people engagement.

Domestically, India must implement robust de-radicalisation programs targeting the root causes of extremism. Inclusive initiatives to disengage individuals from radical ideologies, coupled with the closure of unregulated religious educational institutions, are essential to prevent further radical recruitment. Capacity development in formal education and rehabilitation programs should be prioritized to reintegrate affected individuals into society.

Countering extremism requires a unified approach involving joint military training with neighboring nations, cultural exchange programs, and sharing best practices. Effective global alliances are necessary to cut off support for violent non-state actors through mechanisms like United Nations Security Council resolutions, G20 pronouncements, and regional forums such as the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and BIMSTEC.

India must actively engage in regional security frameworks to foster collective security arrangements and solve mutual problems, thereby promoting stability and mutual trust among neighboring countries. The recent attacks in Kashmir are a stark reminder that India cannot afford complacency in its fight against terrorism. The confluence of global terror networks demands an unwavering commitment to national and international security.

The convergence of terror activities in Kashmir and the broader support for global jihad necessitate a comprehensive and proactive approach from India. Strengthening internal security, fostering regional cooperation, and building effective global alliances are imperative to safeguard against this persistent and evolving threat.

(khalsavox.com)