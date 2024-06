The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has launched an investigation into former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

The investigation was launched following a complaint filed against Rambukwella.

It was alleged that Rambukwella misused Health Ministry vehicles after resigning from his post.

Rambukwella is currently in remand custody over the alleged import of substandard immunoglobulin vials. (Colombo Gazette)