Sri Lanka’s cricketing legend to expand investments in Indian soft drink

Sri Lanka’s cricketing legend Muttiah Muralitharan on Tuesday met Indian Industries Minister MB Patil and discussed his plans to step up investments in his soft drink manufacturing unit at Badanaguppe industrial area in Chamarajanagar.

Muralitharan, who runs a soft drink business in his country, is expanding his venture with a greenfield unit in Chamarajanagar district at an investment of Rs 1000 crore, said an official statement from the industries department.

The former cricket star, the statement added, also told the minister that he remained committed his project in Dharwad to manufacture beverage cans.

The cricketer turned businessman now wanted to scale up his investments at the Chamarajanagar unit to Rs 1400 crore, the statement said. Tuesday’s meeting focused on coordination with Industries department officials to speed up the project.

S Selva Kumar, Principal Secretary, Industries and Industries Commissioner Gunjan Krishna were present at the meeting. (The Economic Times)