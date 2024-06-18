Sri Lanka Navy detains Indian trawler with 4 fishermen

The Sri Lanka Navy detained an Indian trawler and arrested 4 Indian fishermen off the Delft Island, in Jaffna.

The Navy said it continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing trawlers, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen.

As an extension of these efforts, the Northern Naval Command deployed Fast Attack Craft to chase away a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers, having spotted they were engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters off the Delft Island, the Sri Lanka Navy said in a statement.

The operation led to an Indian trawler being detained and 04 Indian fishermen being arrested for continuing to remain in Sri Lankan waters.

The trawler and Indian fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings.

The Navy has seized a total of 24 Indian trawlers and arrested 182 Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters in 2024, the Navy said. (Colombo Gazette)