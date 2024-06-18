Police disperse protesters near Parliament road

The Police fired water to disperse protesters who gathered near Parliament Road.

A number of unemployed graduates staged a protest near Parliament road while Parliament was in session.

The Police requested the protesters to withdraw but they refused saying they were not obstructing traffic.

The Police later fired water on the protesters and forced them to disperse.

Meanwhile, protesters also gathered near Lotus Road in Colombo Fort and blocked the road, obstructing vehicular movement.

The protest in Fort was organized by the University Trade Union Joint Committee (UTUJC). (Colombo Gazette)