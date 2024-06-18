Beruwala Canal receives its first ocean strainer installation by Cinnamon Bey Beruwala under the John Keells Group Good Water Initiative

Coinciding with the World Environment Day and World Ocean Day, Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, under the John Keells Group Good Water Initiative, has successfully installed the first ocean strainer in the Beruwala Canal. This marks a significant step towards enhancing water quality and marine conservation in the district.

The installation was achieved through the combined efforts of John Keells Group Sustainability, MAS Foundation for Change, the Beruwala Urban Council and the National Waste Management Centre. Implemented within a week of initiation, this project represents the first phase of a larger effort to mitigate marine pollution and protect coastal ecosystems. The ocean strainer will play a crucial role in filtering waste from the canal, preventing it from reaching the ocean and causing harm to marine life.

“As a popular tourist destination, Beruwala attracts visitors from around the globe who come to experience its pristine beaches, rich marine life, and vibrant coral beds. The livelihoods of our local community are intricately linked to the health of our oceans, as fishing and tourism are key sources of income. At Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, we take responsibility, as a leading resort operating in the region, to ensure that these vital resources are protected for generations to come. The installation of the ocean strainer for Beruwala canal highlights our commitment to safeguarding the environment and sustaining our community. Through initiatives like these, we strive to ensure that there is no adverse impact on the livelihoods of our people, the marine ecosystem, or the tourism industry in Beruwala.” said Lankesha Ponnamperuma, General Manager of Cinnamon Bey Beruwala.

In addition to the ocean strainer installation, Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, in collaboration with the Bentota Beruwala Hotel Association, conducted a beach cleanup. This effort resulted in the cleaning of 1.7 kilometres of Beruwala beach, with participation from several neighbouring hotels and beach caretakers. The cleanup removed 283 kg of plastics, 166 kg of glass, 13 kg of metals, and 34 kg of other waste materials, highlighting the importance of community involvement in ocean conservation.

“Projects such as the ocean strainer installation and beach cleanup efforts exemplify Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ commitment to making positive contributions towards the environment and communities we operate in. These initiatives align perfectly with our overarching sustainability goals, showcasing our proactive approach to creating a healthier, more sustainable future for all.” stated Johan Aschan, Area Vice President of Sri Lanka Resorts & General Manager of Cinnamon Bentota Beach.

The success of these projects will serve as a model for other regions, inspiring similar efforts nationwide. Cinnamon Bey Beruwala remains dedicated to the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) vision of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and will continue to protect and enhance the environment in which they operate. Through sustained commitment to eco-friendly practices and community engagement, Cinnamon Bey Beruwala aims to foster a healthier, more sustainable future.