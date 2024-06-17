Proposed homeowners tax to target high wealth individuals

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies says the proposed homeowners tax will target high wealth individuals and not average income earners.

The Ministry of Finance says the objective will be achieved by a suitable tax-free threshold to ensure that the tax is targeted on very high value property or multiple properties that are owned by wealthy members of society.

The Finance Ministry said that one of the key reasons for Sri Lanka’s deep, complex and unprecedented economic crisis is the sharp decline in government tax revenue that led to high budget deficits and resultant escalation of public debt to unsustainable levels.

“Accordingly, the remedial measures to recover from the crisis have entailed a focused effort to improve the revenue of the government. Revenue based fiscal consolidation has been implemented during the last two years in an attempt to bring Sri Lanka’s government revenue from a record low 8.3% of GDP in 2022 to 15% of GDP by end 2025”, it added.

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) had said earlier it will not agree to the homeowners tax proposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

SJB MP Dr. Harsha De Silva said the homeowners tax is unfair and must not be implemented.

“From the outset of the IMF programme approval in March 2023, the revenue measures expected in 2023, 2024, and 2025 have been clearly presented in the public domain. The envisaged property tax is in an advanced stage of design and therefore, it is premature to outline specific details of rates and thresholds”, the Finance Ministry said.

The Finance Ministry said the proposed tax is expected to yield 0.2% of GDP by 2025 and 0.4% of GDP in a full year in 2026. The design of the tax will also ensure appropriate set off mechanisms to avoid double taxation and any elements that distort economic incentives”, as per the statement issued by the ministry.

The tax is expected to go through the regular legal process of amendments to the required legislation and is expected to come into force in April 2025. In addition to completing the legislative process, there is significant administrative work required to be done in terms of improving valuation mechanisms and databases in order to implement this proposed tax measure that was first announced in March 2023 with the publication of IMF programme documents. (Colombo Gazette)