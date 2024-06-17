Housing rights to be given to 250,000 low-income families in Colombo

Housing rights will be given to 250,000 low-income families in Colombo, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

He said the program aims to ensure that every citizen owns land, a house, or a vehicle.

President Wickremesinghe made these remarks at an event held at the Embilipitiya Mahaweli Stadium.

The event was held to award freehold land deeds to 1,524 out of 45,253 eligible settlers in the Mahaweli Walawa region as part of the national “Urumaya” program to provide 02 million freehold land deeds.

“Farmers in this area have been growing crops and harvesting without owning the land, preventing them from obtaining bank loans. This problem has persisted for three generations. To address this, the government implemented the “Urumaya” program to grant them land rights as a gesture of gratitude to the farmers of this country,” he said.

The President noted that when he assumed office, the country was in crisis, with no electricity, and a lack of fuel and medicines.

To recover, the President said the Government prioritized increasing production and paddy production rose during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, thanks to the farmers’ efforts.

He said that to eliminate rural poverty, Sri Lanka must carry out an agricultural revolution and the agricultural modernization program is designed to increase farmers’ income alongside land ownership. (Colombo Gazette)