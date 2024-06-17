Dilith accuses Rajapaksas of destroying hopes of 6.9 million people

Businessman turned politician, Dilith Jayaweera, accused the Rajapaksas of destroying the hopes of 6.9 million people.

Jayaweera, who was a strong supporter of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, said that 6.9 million is not just a number but represents those who love the country.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected to office in 2019 by 6.9 million votes but was eventually forced out of office in 2022 by mass public protests.

Jayaweera said that the new political movement named the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ will work towards meeting the expectations of the 6.9 million people.

Jayaweera, MPs Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gamanpilla and a few other smaller political parties recently formed the new political alliance.

The pledge of intent was signed by Wimal Weerawansa of the Jathika Nidahas Peramuna, Udaya Gammanpila from the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya, Vasudeva Nanayakkara on behalf of the Democratic Left Front, Dr G Weerasinghe from the Communist Party, Gevindu Cumaratunga from the Yuthukama Organisation, Independent MP Channa Jayasumana and Dilith Jayaweera representing the Mawbima Janatha Party (MJP). (Colombo Gazette)