Sri Lankan arrested for attempted murder in Naples

A Sri Lankan has been arrested in Naples over the attempted murder of another Sri Lankan, IL Mattino reported.

According to IL Mattino, a 44-year-old Sri Lankan was struck multiple times, presumably with a bladed weapon, on the base of the neck, chest, and right thigh. The 44-year-old was transferred to the Pellegrini hospital where he is still under observation.

Investigations led to the arrest of a 41-year-old Sri Lankan who was known to the authorities and was illegally residing in the country.

The detainee was transferred to prison at the disposal of the Neapolitan judicial authority, and faces charges of attempted murder. (Colombo Gazette)