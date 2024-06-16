“Slow shift towards gender diversity, inclusivity and equity’’

By Easwaran Rutnam

Gitanjali Chakravarthy, General Manager, Hilton Yala Resort, Sri Lanka says there is a slow but sure shift towards gender diversity, inclusivity and equity.

In an interview with Colombo Gazette, Chakravarthy says the evolving societal perceptions around gender roles, coupled with an increased emphasis on gender equality, have also contributed to a more equitable environment for female engagement in the industry.

Full interview:

How has the gender distribution and the role of women in the hospitality industry changed over the years?

The gender landscape within Sri Lanka’s hospitality industry has undergone notable transformations over the years. When I first started my career, I observed that men have traditionally held the majority of leadership positions and managerial roles. However, in recent times, I have witnessed a slow but sure shift towards gender diversity, inclusivity and equity.

On a national level, there are policies in development to encourage more women to join the hospitality industry. At the same time, I believe that evolving societal perceptions around gender roles, coupled with an increased emphasis on gender equality, have also contributed to a more equitable environment for female engagement in the industry.

Hilton is proud to be an award-winning workplace for women all over the world and we remain committed to building diverse and inclusive workplaces. To that end, we have rolled out programs that reflect this promise. For example, Thrive@Hilton is our employer value proposition that cultivates meaningful opportunities and a workplace culture where all Team Members can thrive regardless of their background, role, and location. Meanwhile, Careers@Hilton provides guidance and highlights opportunities for young people in the hospitality industry through annual awareness campaigns. Another resource is Lead@Hilton, an industry-leading learning platform that offers a suite of learning resources on management and leadership, including a Leadership Unscripted video series where senior leaders at Hilton share career advice as well as virtual development programs created in partnership with Harvard.

There are also region-specific initiatives, such as the Hilton South East Asia Management Trainee program, which aims to produce the next generation of hospitality leaders. In 2023, a total of 42 trainees across 7 countries, including Sri Lanka, participated in the program.

These efforts aim to provide the best professional development for our Team Members, and at the same time, foster an inclusive workplace culture that enables individuals from all backgrounds to thrive in the workplace.

This will also result in a greater diversity of viewpoints and abilities that individuals can bring to the hospitality industry. As more diversity is introduced at an executive level, be it in hotels, restaurants, or across the tourism sector, we can think and operate differently and introduce a broader range of experiences and ideas that benefit our guests.

While there is still room for further advancement, I have witnessed the gender landscape and the role of women in Sri Lanka’s hospitality industry undergo significant transformations in recent years. These changes are positive indications of the industry’s dedication to creating a diverse and inclusive workforce.

What advice do you have for women talent to thrive in the hospitality industry?

For anyone looking to thrive in the hospitality industry, the first step is to genuinely love what you do. Passion is key because it fuels the dedication and resilience needed in this industry.

For example, hospitality roles often require flexibility and a readiness to work beyond regular schedules. My experiences in the industry have also taught me that personal sacrifices are sometimes inevitable, but they are often outweighed by the satisfaction and opportunities that I have gained. To motivate women in hospitality, I would always share my career journey with them and emphasize that despite the challenges I have faced, this industry offers unparalleled diversity and experiences. Each day also presents new opportunities to make a difference in people’s lives. Moreover, hospitality offers the unique opportunity to work in breathtaking locations, interact with guests from all walks of life, explore the world, and above all, create lasting memories for our guests. Embracing these aspects makes the journey in hospitality not only rewarding, but also truly fulfilling.

Being a mother, how do you manage to balance work and life?

Balancing work and family life as a mother was made possible by the unwavering support of my family. My family has been a constant source of strength – for example, my mother stepped in to care for my daughter during the moments when I needed extra help. Despite the challenges of being away from home and spending more time at work, my daughter has also never pressured me to stay home, and would always visit me at my overseas outposts during her school holidays.

Like any young mother, I faced numerous challenges but I remained determined not to give up. I am immensely grateful to my mother and my daughter for being supportive pillars behind my success. Their unwavering support has enabled me to navigate the demands of both my professional and personal life, ensuring that I can fulfill my responsibilities at work.

As the GM of Hilton Yala Resort and more importantly as a woman, what challenges have you faced in getting the job done and how have you overcome these challenges?

As a General Manager, challenges are an inevitable part of the job, regardless of gender. I recall my team and I encountered challenges during the construction phase, talent recruitment and logistical constraints posed by the resort’s remote location, but we successfully overcame these obstacles and opened the hotel as planned by maintaining a positive outlook and working closely together. By fostering collaboration within my exceptional team, we navigated through the issues and built Hilton Yala Resort into one of the most renowned hotels in the region. Almost every guest departs with cherished memories and we have already welcomed returning guests, despite the resort being open for just seven months.

As a woman, what are you doing to empower women at your hotel?

As the leader of my hotel, I strive to empower all my colleagues, regardless of gender. I encourage everyone to challenge themselves and do their best, regardless of societal norms or gender-based expectations. I also ensure that everyone is given equal responsibilities, recognition, and support, and I make myself available at any time to help uplift and encourage my team members in their professional endeavors. My goal is to create an equitable environment where everyone feels empowered to thrive and succeed based on their abilities and merits, not their gender.

The economic crisis in Sri Lanka had a major impact on the hotel industry and the lives of its employees. How has Hilton Yala Resort managed since the crisis?

Sri Lanka remains an attractive destination due to its natural beauty and diverse attractions. With its stunning landscapes, ranging from pristine beaches to lush mountains, and opportunities to observe wildlife and explore ancient cities, Sri Lanka continues to be a favorite destination among travelers worldwide.

Although Sri Lanka’s tourism sector has faced setbacks, with the value of the country’s tourism falling from $5.61 billion in 2019 to $1.08 billion in 2020, we have also observed a steady growth in tourist arrivals in recent years, which has positively impacted Hilton Yala Resort. The hospitality industry has recovered strongly since, recording over 635,000 tourist arrivals in the first quarter of 2024 alone.

Likewise, Hilton Yala Resort was able to adapt to the evolving circumstances and remained resilient. At our resort, we prioritize providing every guest with unparalleled hospitality, delectable cuisine, elevated accommodations, and memorable safari experiences curated by our qualified rangers. Our goal is to ensure that every guest leaves with only great memories of their stay.

Word of mouth is one of the most powerful forms of advertisement, and we have been fortunate to have every guest who stayed with us share their positive experiences. We are confident that our efforts in delivering guest satisfaction will continue to attract more visitors who seek to experience lush landscapes and Yala wildlife.

Tell us about the HAPPY initiative.

The HAPPY initiative, an acronym for Hospitality Apprentice Program for Potential Youth, was conceived from our commitment to engage with the local community and provide opportunities for young individuals aspiring to pursue careers in hospitality.

As a result, we launched the HAPPY 1 program, which entailed the training of promising young individuals exhibiting a passion for hospitality. Over three months, participants underwent comprehensive training across various operational departments within the resort. Following the successful completion of their training, six out of the 12 participants opted to join our team, while others chose to further their educational endeavors.

At Hilton Yala Resort, community engagement and philanthropy hold significant importance. We prioritize establishing strong relationships with our community and ensuring they receive benefits from our business operations. Consequently, we initiated HAPPY 2, aimed at expanding training and employment opportunities for local youth. Through initiatives like HAPPY, our objective is to create a positive impact on the lives of young individuals in the community and bolster our workforce with passionate and skilled team members.

What future plans does Hilton Yala Resort have?

Hilton Yala Resort is Hilton’s first safari hotel in the region, marking our commitment to further establishing our presence in one of the most sought-after destinations in the country. The resort is poised to be a key destination hotel in Sri Lanka, offering guests a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Yala’s captivating wildlife and natural landscapes.

Our key focus at Hilton Yala Resort is to align with the values of environmentally conscious travelers, by making sure our operations and experiences are memorable and enriching for guests, while also contributing positively to the local community and the broader goal of sustainability.

To this end, Hilton Yala Resort has been meticulously designed to ensure the utmost care for the surrounding environment, ecosystem, and local communities. We are also collaborating with local partners to advance efforts to preserve and protect local habitats and biodiversity as part of our destination stewardship efforts. Further, with the support of microgrant funding provided by the Hilton Global Foundation, we have initiated an on-site animal research program in collaboration with the Wildlife and Nature Protection Society (WNPS) Small Cat Advisory, Leopard Diary and the Wilderness and Wildlife Conservation Trust (WWCT) to monitor wildlife in and near the resort to better inform local conservation efforts.

Hilton Yala Resort’s ranger team is also partnering with the Wildlife Nature and Protection Society on a longer-term wildlife research project, to collaborate with the farming community to protect wildlife across the Yala zone and expand the purchase of locally grown produce for the hotel. Together, we are also exploring the development of community education programs, aimed at bringing positive social impact to the local community.

We also bring our commitment to sustainability to life through various guest experiences and initiatives. For instance, the welcome drinks we serve on arrival are derived from a native flower found in Yala, which offers both a refreshing start to their stay as well as health benefits such as blood purification and body detoxification. Our dedication to eco-friendly practices extends to our amenities, which are crafted from natural ingredients and free from harmful chemicals.

Sustainable sourcing is another priority for us at Hilton Yala. 80% of our ingredients are sourced locally and produced with little to no chemical fertilizers, allowing our guests to enjoy healthier and more sustainable food options.

We also constantly seek ways to give back to the environment in which we operate as well as the local community. Guests can take part in initiatives like tree planting and beach cleaning, providing them with the opportunity to contribute to the environment during their visit. We also partner with local vendors to provide guest transportation services, which help to foster economic growth and sustainability.

We are continuously seeking new ways to meet the evolving needs of travelers, and we look forward to bringing more immersive, unique, and memorable experiences. (Colombo Gazette)