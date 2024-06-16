SJB will not agree to homeowners tax proposed by IMF

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) says it will not agree to the homeowners tax proposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

SJB MP Dr. Harsha De Silva says the homeowners tax is unfair and must not be implemented.

The MP said the IMF has already indicated it is prepared to renegotiate the deal with Sri Lanka if a new Government takes office.

MP Dr. Harsha De Silva said the SJB will work with the IMF and will renegotiate certain aspects of the agreement if it comes to power.

However, he asserted that the SJB will not agree to the homeowners tax proposed by the IMF. (Colombo Gazette)