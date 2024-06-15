Police hunt Vedda community for killing and eating peacock

The Police are looking for Vedda community members seen on a video hunting a peacock, killing it and eating it for a video production by a foreign food review YouTube channel.

According to local media, the incident took place inside the Maduru-Oya National Park.

The video was published in 2023 and was produced by Sunny.

According to the Daily Mirror, Wildlife Ranger Henanigala W. M. Kumarasiri Wijekoon informed the Mahiyangana Magistrate Court about the incident.

The traditional hunting tools of the community such as bow and arrow had been used in hunting the peacock, which is declared a protected species. (Colombo Gazette)